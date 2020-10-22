The Job’s Daughters court for Lewiston’s Bethel No. 53 pictured in 1959 were (from left) are Mary Beth Wishard, Deanna Ryan (Stewart) and Mary Ellen Barnes. An incorrect Bethel number and order of the court were published with the Blast from the Past photo in Wednesday’s Tribune.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region