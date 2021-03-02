The Lewiston City Library is not doing Baby Stretch Storytime on Facebook on Wednesdays. Storytimes at parks will resume, weather permitting, beginning March 2. Times and locations include 11 a.m. Wednesdays at Hereth Park with Ms. Debbie and Ms. Colleen; 2 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Park with Ms. Debbie and Ms. Colleen; and Reach & Read Yoga Story Time with Ms. Rebecca at 11 a.m. Fridays at Sunset Park. At the Library was incorrect in Sunday’s Lewiston Tribune because of a clerical error.

