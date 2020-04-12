Those wishing to donate computers or devices to Idaho Business for Education’s Community Activation Project should contact Lori McCann, the chairwoman for the north central Idaho team based in Lewiston, at lmccann@wvmccann.com or (208) 743-5517. Her email was listed incorrectly in Saturday’s Lewiston Tribune because of a Tribune error.
