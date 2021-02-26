University of Idaho associate professor Ryanne Pilgeram will present the talk “Motherhood and Work in the Midst of a Global Pandemic” at noon Tuesday as part of the Lewis-Clark State College Women’s History Month events. The wrong day was listed in Inland 360’s Thursday edition because of an Inland 360 error.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.