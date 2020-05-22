G. Scott Marinella, who is running for Superior Court judge in Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties, is a District Court judge in Columbia County. An incorrect current position was listed for him in the May 12 Lewiston Tribune because of a Tribune error.
