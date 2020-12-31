The estimated density of wolves in a part of central Idaho declined from about 15 per 1,000 square kilometers to 10 per 1,000 square kilometers during a study looking into how the animals would respond to harvest. The size of the area included in a story that appeared in Friday’s edition was incorrectly listed because of a Tribune error.
