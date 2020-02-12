The last day of school for the Lewiston School District next year will be Friday, June 4, 2021. The Lewiston High School graduation ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, June 5, 2021. Incorrect days of the week appeared in a story in Tuesday’s Lewiston Tribune because of a Tribune error.
