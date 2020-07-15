Ballots for Washington’s Aug. 4 primary will be mailed to voters Friday. They must be returned by Aug. 4, either postmarked that day or hand-delivered to the county elections office or ballot drop box. The date of the primary was listed incorrectly in a story Tuesday, because of a Lewiston Tribune error. Also, the Asotin County Public Utility District race will not appear on the primary ballot. It was listed because of a Tribune error.

