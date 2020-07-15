Ballots for Washington’s Aug. 4 primary will be mailed to voters Friday. They must be returned by Aug. 4, either postmarked that day or hand-delivered to the county elections office or ballot drop box. The date of the primary was listed incorrectly in a story Tuesday, because of a Lewiston Tribune error. Also, the Asotin County Public Utility District race will not appear on the primary ballot. It was listed because of a Tribune error.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region