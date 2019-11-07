Unofficial election results show Greg Gerot leading in the Orofino School Board race for zone 1 after he registered 114 votes to incumbent Sarah McGrath’s 94 votes, or 55 percent to 45 percent. Incorrect numbers were listed in Wednesday’s Lewiston Tribune.
———
Elected to the Orofino City Council were Josh Tilley (276 votes, or 23.5 percent), Jennifer Dunaway (267 votes, or 22.8 percent) and Douglas Donner (205 votes, or 17.5 percent). Missing out were Jon Isbelle (198 votes, or 16.9 percent), Jim Hill (155 votes, or 13.2 percent) and Gerald McGuffie (70 votes, or 5.9 percent). The vote tallies in Wednesday’s Tribune were incomplete because of a Tribune error.