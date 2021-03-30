Gateway Church of Lewiston is planning a time of worship followed by Communion at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The church’s Easter service is planned for 9 a.m. Sunday, and will include a separate children’s service at the same time. The church is at 630 Main St. This information was omitted from Saturday’s In the Churches because of a Tribune error.
