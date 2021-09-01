The numbers provided in the census graphic that ran in Tuesday’s Lewiston Tribune story, “Redistricting committee likely to split local county,” showed how much the 2020 population of the two congressional districts in Idaho, as well as the legislative districts in northern Idaho, differ from the ideal district size. The column headers that ran above the legislative district numbers were incorrect because of a Tribune error. A corrected graphic can be found with the story on the Tribune website at lmtribune.com.

