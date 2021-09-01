The numbers provided in the census graphic that ran in Tuesday’s Lewiston Tribune story, “Redistricting committee likely to split local county,” showed how much the 2020 population of the two congressional districts in Idaho, as well as the legislative districts in northern Idaho, differ from the ideal district size. The column headers that ran above the legislative district numbers were incorrect because of a Tribune error. A corrected graphic can be found with the story on the Tribune website at lmtribune.com.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
How would you rate your summer?
You voted: