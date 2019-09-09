Kenzi Hansen, of Harvard, posted the fastest time in the amateur barrel racing competition Saturday night at the Lewiston Roundup. An incorrect winner was named in Sunday’s edition because of a Lewiston Tribune error.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Kenzi Hansen, of Harvard, posted the fastest time in the amateur barrel racing competition Saturday night at the Lewiston Roundup. An incorrect winner was named in Sunday’s edition because of a Lewiston Tribune error.