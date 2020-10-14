The Lewiston School District had 10 positive COVID-19 tests as of Monday, nine of which were likely contracted outside of the school setting. The number of people in the school district who have tested positive was incorrect in a story in Tuesday’s Lewiston Tribune because incorrect information was provided to the Tribune.
