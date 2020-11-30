A Mental Health Discussion, part 2 of the Strengthening Relationships with the Community and Law Enforcement free webinar, will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8. The wrong day of the week was given in a story in Friday’s paper because of incorrect information provided to the Tribune.
Tags
Recommended for you
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region