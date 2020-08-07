Gritman Medical Center in Moscow has full testing capabilities for COVID-19. A story in Tuesday’s edition of the Tribune mischaracterized that status because of incorrect information provided to the Tribune. Gritman operates testing sites for the general public and independently for University of Idaho students, faculty and staff.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
What's your favorite summer berry?
You voted: