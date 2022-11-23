STARBUCK — The Army Corps of Engineers used funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to award a $1 million contract that will be used to repair leaking joints at Little Goose lock and dam here.
The money will be used to replace eight waterstops at the dam. Waterstops function like gaskets and are placed in the joints between concrete slabs to prevent leaking.
According to a Corps news release, 39 waterstops at the 52-year-old dam’s powerhouse and navigation locks have failed or are leaking excessively. The volume of water has the potential to overwhelm drainage sumps and flood lower levels of the powerhouse, according to the news release. They could also damage local utilities and service equipment, and lead to further erosion and deterioration of concrete.
“This is exciting because historically we’ve only been able to afford to fix one to two waterstops per year,” said Kara Morgan, Project Manager for the Corps’ Walla Walla District. “However, thanks to the stimulus funds in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we were able to cut a task order for five waterstop replacements over the next 18 months at Little Goose.”
The leaking and failed waterstops are being repaired in a “prioritized order” and the five repairs funded should be completed by June 2024.