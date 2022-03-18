Water managers at the Army Corps of Engineers plan to decrease flows leaving Dworshak Dam on the North Fork of the Clearwater River on Saturday and Sunday.
The agency plans to reduce dam releases — which averaged about 10,500 cubic feet per second Thursday — to about 4,600 cfs by Monday.
According to a news release from the agency, water managers are dropping flows in an effort to ensure the Dworshak Reservoir refills by early July and a pulse of water designed to aid migrating salmon and steelhead is available for release later this month. The corps typically works with salmon and steelhead hatchery managers to increase flows as juvenile fish are released and begin their migration to the ocean.
Flows will likely increase to a range of 6,000 to 10,500 cfs during the juvenile fish releases.
When flows drop Saturday and Sunday, the elevation of the Clearwater River below its confluence with the North Fork of the Clearwater river could fall by about 2 feet in elevation. The river will rise about 2 feet when flows increase at the end of the month.
According to records compiled by the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the mountains that feed the Clearwater River and its tributaries are holding a snowpack that is about 95% of average. The Salmon River basin has a snowpack that is about 88% of average.
In the Columbia River basin, February was cold and dry, according to the Northwest River Forecast Center. Storms generally did not add to mountain snowpacks but the cold temperatures kept the snow already accumulated from melting,
Through March 2, the Columbia Basin had received about 87% of its normal precipitation. Water managers are forecasting an April-November water supply that is 98% of average as measured at the Dalles Dam on the Columbia River in Oregon.
Snowpacks across the 258,000-square-mile basin vary dramatically. Forecasters estimate the upper Columbia Basin at the Grand Coulee Dam will have a water supply that is 106% of average. But it will be just 58% of average at American Falls Dam on the Snake River in southeastern Idaho, 90% of average at Dworshak Dam in north central Idaho and 79% of average at Lower Granite Dam on the lower Snake River in southeastern Washington.
