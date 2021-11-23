ASOTIN — A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commander said he hopes to resolve the increasing sediment problem near the Port of Clarkston this winter, but port officials are not convinced the proposed solution will do the trick.
Lt. Col. Rick Childers, who oversees the Walla Walla District, visited the Asotin County Commission on Monday to discuss the history of dredging near the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers. Sediment has been building since 2015 in the worst possible spot for the port, and immediate action is needed.
“We have to do something right now,” Childers told the board. “We’ve clearly hit those triggers.”
Childers is going to Washington D.C. next month to ask for funding for the project in the district’s 2023 budget. If successful, he plans to begin using the money in 2022 to do some dredging near the Port of Clarkston.
“My hope is I can pull that funding forward,” Childers said, “and we may be able to begin this winter. I’m going to D.C. to make sure this has a fighting chance.”
Port Executive Director Wanda Keefer, who was contacted by the Lewiston Tribune later in the day, said she and the port commissioners have reviewed the plan outlined by Childers, and the new navigation channel under consideration does not come near either of the berthing areas used for cruise boats and the grain terminal. Secondary access channels are needed, and the corps may not have the money to make that happen.
“If we can’t access the channel, we’re out of the business of moving grain, and we won’t be able to serve about 80 percent of the cruise boat business,” Keefer said. “Their solution is very narrow and will not solve the problem. It shifts the responsibility to the local level.”
Asotin County Commissioner Chuck Whitman said the lack of dredging in recent years has hampered Clarkston and favored Lewiston’s port. Significant “unequal commercial advantages” are a major concern, he said.
The board thanked Childers for the information, saying it was helpful. A similar presentation was made to the Port of Clarkston earlier this fall.
In other county business:
The commissioners approved an interim contract with Dr. Elizabeth Black of Blue Mountain Family Health for medical services at the Asotin County Jail. She has been handling medical calls at the facility since the death of Dr. Dennis Mountjoy, and the county is moving forward with a long term contract, said Chris Kemp, chief operating officer.
Gretchen Nelson, of Clarkston, was appointed to the Housing Authority Board. Several other boards and committees have open positions, including the planning commission, fair board, emergency medical services council and parks and recreation committee.
