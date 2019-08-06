BOISE —The 45-year-old man who was killed in a shooting at his Boise Bench home Friday afternoon has been identified as Antoine Jones, the Ada County Coroner’s Office said in a press release Monday afternoon.
The coroner’s report said Jones died of multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Carlos Alonzo Sandoval, 24, the suspect in the shooting of Jones and one other person, was arraigned on three felony charges at the Ada County Courthouse on Monday afternoon shortly before the coroner’s release, and the judge ordered Sandoval held without bond.
He is charged with first-degree murder, felony aggravated battery and felony use of a deadly weapon. Arguing for no bond to be issued and for a no-contact order to be put in place for the surviving victim, prosecutors told Judge Russell Comstock that Sandoval admitted to planning the attack and bragged that he’d do it again.
Comstock granted the no-contact order.
The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. at a residence in the 1700 block of North Fry Street, north of Fairview Avenue. A man and a woman were transported to the hospital. The man, now identified as Jones, died, and the woman was treated and released, police said.
At Monday’s arraignment, prosecutors said that the man who was killed had dated Sandoval’s mother and that the shooting Friday occurred at his house. Sandoval also lived there, they said.
Sandoval’s sister, in a KTVB Channel 7 story, identified the deceased victim as their stepfather.
The shooter fled the scene but police received information that he had taken cover in another house nearby. Residents in the area were asked to stay inside and report anything suspicious.
Police had more than 20 officers on the ground, and drones in the air aiding the search.
At about 8 p.m. Friday, the suspect — later identified by police as Sandoval — surrendered. Police said Sandoval contacted them by cellphone and followed their instructions on how to exit the house.
Sandoval’s next hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 15