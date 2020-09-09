The sudden release of new guidelines from the U.S. Department of the Treasury on how states may use coronavirus relief funding means Lewiston property owners will see a 12 percent decrease in their property taxes next year, not the 2 percent increase approved by the city council last month.
Earlier this summer, the city council notified Idaho Gov. Brad Little that it was interested in participating in his $200 million property tax relief program, which got its funding from the federal CARES Act. Little’s program was designed so Idaho cities and counties could pay salaries and benefits for their public health and public safety employees, such as firefighters and police officers.
But to qualify, the local governments had to reduce their 2021 property tax levies by an equal amount. And Lewiston and many other Idaho municipalities didn’t end up taking the money because they feared it might violate the vague federal guidelines for how it could be used, and it would have to be repaid.
Lewiston City Manager Alan Nygaard told the council during its Tuesday work session that risk decreased last Thursday when the U.S. Treasury issued new guidelines that allayed much of those fears. Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden also adjusted his opinion on the program to reflect the reduced risk, he added.
Councilors voted 5-1-1 to zero out the recently approved 2 percent property tax increase by using about $440,000 in reserve funds so the city can now accept about $2.8 million through the governor’s program. Councilor Cari Miller voted no over her continued concerns about the risk of joining the program. Councilor Kevin Kelly was absent.
City Administrative Services Director Dan Marsh said that when applied to property taxes, the funding will reduce property taxes by about $175 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
“We have considered this program for a few months and that’s why we opted in initially and have kept our options open,” Marsh said in a text message to the Lewiston Tribune. “And with the U.S. Treasury and the Idaho attorney general indicating that they are much more comfortable and can provide guidance and it’s OK to accept the funds, (this) is tremendous for Lewiston.”
Marsh added that while it is difficult to predict, he believes the city will realize savings with some of its expenses this year that could offset the hit taken by the city’s reserve funds. If not, the city will almost certainly have to replenish its reserves next year by raising taxes by the 3 percent maximum allowed by state law, plus taking an additional amount in “foregone” taxes that previous councils have declined to levy. But Nygaard recommended taking the governor’s funding because the 12 percent reduction this year is worth it.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.