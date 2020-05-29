PORTLAND, Ore.— State officials have confirmed that a fruit company with two Portland area facilities is the site of the large coronavirus outbreak referenced by state health officials Wednesday that infected dozens of workers. It’s Townsend Farms’ second COVID-19 outbreak since late April, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
At least 48 out of a group of 350 seasonal workers who arrived in the Portland area over the weekend have tested positive, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Health officials said they believe the workers contracted the virus before coming to the area, where they planned to harvest fruit from Townsend-owned sites in Fairview and Cornelius.