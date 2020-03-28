Coronavirus cases on the rise in Montana

HELENA, Mont. — Cases of the coronavirus continued to rise Friday across Montana, with the greatest concentration of illnesses emerging around the Bozeman area, home to a major university and ski resorts that draw visitors from worldwide.
A two-week stay-at-home order goes into effect today for the state’s 1 million residents. It’s the latest directive from Gov. Steve Bullock aimed at fighting the pandemic’s spread and comes on the heels of the state’s first announced death from the virus, a 77-year-old man from Lincoln County.
Of the 108 COVID-19 cases reported as of Friday, Gallatin County had 39. That’s almost twice as many as the state’s most populous county, Yellowstone. Cases also have begun to appear in rural areas such as Hill, Toole, Roosevelt and Lincoln counties.
Gallatin is home to Montana State University, a normally-busy airport and nearby ski areas such as Big Sky that attract visitors from around the world.
County health officer Matt Kelly said the amenities that make the Bozeman area attractive also could explain the disproportionate number of cases it’s had to date compared to other areas of the state.
“We’re at a crossroads. People come here from all over the world,” Kelly said. “It’s important we consider those factors.”
Under the stay-at-home order, people will be allowed to leave home to shop for necessities such as food, seek medical care and for outdoor activities — as long as they stay 6 feet apart from one another — among other exceptions. Essential activities, services and businesses will be allowed to continue uninterrupted.
Bullock said the additional step was needed to ensure the state does “everything we can to cut off the chain of transmission.”
“I’d rather be accused of overreacting than to have the health care system overwhelmed,” he said.
Before Bullock issued his order, the Montana Hospital Association wrote the governor to urge him to take that step.
“A large percentage of our elderly populations reside in our most rural communities. While our rural hospitals have taken extraordinary measures to prepare for COVID-19 in their communities, these facilities are simply not equipped to handle a high volume of acute cases,” the letter dated Thursday said.
The order is likely to accelerate the economic blow already caused by the coronavirus, which was illustrated Thursday with the release of federal jobless claims. That data from the U.S. Department of Labor and the state showed the number of unemployment claims for the week that ended March 21 totaled just more than 14,000, a nearly 1,700 percent increase over the previous week.
But Bullock said the economic harm is likely to be greater if the stay-at-home order isn’t followed.