Cops seize $1.7 million worth of fentanyl in Bellingham

A joint law enforcement investigation in Bellingham, Wash., led to the seizure Wednesday of nearly $1.7 million worth of fentanyl, Homeland Security reported.

 Homeland Security via Bellingham Herald

Two men have been arrested in connection to the seizure, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

