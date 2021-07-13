Cooling off and casting

With his feet in the shallow waters of the Snake River, Mike Crawford, of Lewiston, casts his line out as he attempts to catch a bass on a hot Monday afternoon in Clarkston. The official high temperature in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Monday was 99, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane. The extended weather forecast can be found on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

With his feet in the shallow waters of the Snake River, Mike Crawford, of Lewiston, casts his line out as he attempts to catch a bass on a hot Monday afternoon in Clarkston. The official high temperature in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Monday was 99, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane. The extended weather forecast can be found on Page 6A.

Tags