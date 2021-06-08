Cooler temps and moderate winds slow down Joseph Creek Canyon fire

A lightning-caused wildfire burning in Joseph Creek Canyon in northeastern Oregon has been slowed by the onset of cooler temperatures and moderate winds.
The 4,000-acre fire burning just south of the Oregon-Washington state line was ignited by a lightning strike as thunderstorms passed over the area late Thursday night and early Friday morning.
Winds made for difficult suppression efforts Saturday, according to a news release from the Bureau of Land Management, but calmer weather and cooler temperatures that set in Sunday have allowed firefighters to gain some ground.
A local firefighting team is handing suppression efforts over to a Type 2 Incident Management Team. The Nez Perce Tribe closed its Precious Lands Wildlife Management Area because of the fire.
“Given the unpredictable nature of wildfires, we want to best ensure the fire crews are able to focus on their critical work without any additional concerns for public users being in the area. Public safety is always top priority,” Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee Chairman Samuel Penney said.
Joseph Creek flows into the lower Grande Ronde River.
The 1,600-acre Dry Creek Fire is burning about 10 miles to the southeast in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area and on the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest. A team, including two Hotshot crews, smokejumpers and rappellers, is working to control the blaze.