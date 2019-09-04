SPOKANE — Fewer smoke-filled days this summer showed that 2017 and 2018 may not be the new weather norm for the Inland Northwest.
That’s in part because 2019 had more rain and fewer long heat spells than the last two years, officials said.
The hottest period in the Spokane area this summer fell between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8, when the temperature was at least 90 degrees each day and reached 98 on Aug. 7, according to National Weather Service data. The mean maximum temperature this summer was just short of 81 degrees, compared to 81.6 in 2018, and 84.7 degrees in 2017.
Timely rain that came along with thunderstorms on seven days this year also helped prevent large wildfires, said Guy Gifford, a spokeman for the state Department of Natural Resources.
So far, there have been 518 wildfires in Washington since January, slightly more than the 492 through August 2018. But 44,000 of the 48,500 acres burned this year were from a single fire, the Williams Flats Fire.
The Spokane Clean Air Agency saw the effects on air quality from that, spokeswoman Lisa Woodard said.
Only two days, Aug. 5 and 7, had air quality that were rated unhealthy for some groups, with AQIs of 107 and 129, while the Williams Flats Fire was burning. In 2018, there were 13 days in the unhealthy for some groups, and in 2017 there were 16.
Fire officials aren’t predicting that the fire season is over, either.
After the temperature peaks at an expected 90 degrees on Thursday, a weather system coming through the Spokane area that night will bring cooler air.