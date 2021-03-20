he northwestern United States, including the Lewiston and Clarkston areas, will be spared from the persistent drought conditions that will continue to plague the West through the spring.
But that lack of moisture in neighboring areas could lead to another severe wildfire season and the lung-clogging smoke that has repeatedly affected local air quality over the last several years.
As of today, the first day of spring, nearly half of the country is already in the midst of moderate to exceptional drought conditions, according to the U.S. Seasonal Drought Outlook, released Thursday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The afflicted areas stretch from the Pacific coast to the Great Plains and Upper Midwest, but the Southwest will see the worst dry conditions because of a La Niña pattern of colder ocean waters and the failure of the 2020 monsoon season.
Drought will continue to be draped across the West like a blanket, but most of Washington, Idaho and Montana should be immune to direct adverse effects. Robin Fox, a meteorologist and service hydrologist at the National Weather Service office in Spokane, said healthy additions to the region’s snowpack in December and February were factors that helped save the day.
“We get the bulk of our moisture with winter precipitation,” Fox said, adding that snowpack figures for the Inland Northwest have reached normal levels, while the situation deteriorates farther to the south. “We’re sitting on just about 100 percent of normal. For southern Idaho, they’re sitting at
60-80 percent of normal, and about the same in northern Utah.”
Other areas of the West that will be afflicted by the ongoing drought also have below-normal snowpack levels, Fox noted, a tough proposition that could lead to another bad year for wildfires.
Summer wildfire forecasts have yet to be released, but the drought conditions don’t bode well for the coming season. Last year’s wildfire season was historically catastrophic. More than 10 million acres burned, the most since accurate records began in 1983, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. It was also the fifth-most expensive year on record, in terms of property losses.
The Inland Northwest was partly spared from any major conflagrations, but the heavy smoke emitted by several “megafires” elsewhere in the West clogged area skies for weeks last summer and degraded air quality into unhealthy levels.
“We may not get the fires right nearby us, but the smoke is an issue that affects a much wider area,” Fox said.
Weather-wise, residents of the region can expect cooler yet drier conditions for the rest of March. The effects of La Niña typically weaken as summer nears, but the cool temperatures through the spring months will help slow down snowmelt and runoff, and have a moderating effect on the flooding that can hit this time of year around Moscow and Potlatch.
The gradual runoff also helps maintain healthy soil moisture levels, Fox said.
