Cool water

Avery Key jumps after Kevin Leavitt from a dock near the Hells Canyon Resort and Marina on Tuesday afternoon in Clarkston. Temperatures are expected to rise above 90 degrees today. See Page 6A for more weather information.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

