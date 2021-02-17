Pete Caster/Tribune
Daniel Rothfusz, 13, and Tyler Wolff, 11, watch as Tanner Hutchens, 20, of Lewiston, does a backflip Tuesday off a jump at Kiwanis Park in Lewiston. Snow continued to fall around the region Tuesday, with the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley seeing an additional 1.6 inches, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane. Since snow started falling Friday, the valley has a total accumulation of 9.7 inches. Today’s forecast on Page 6A calls for warmer temperatures during the day and freezing temperatures at night.