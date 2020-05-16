SPOKANE — Embattled state Rep. Matt Shea, R-Spokane Valley, will not seek reelection to the legislative seat he has held for 12 years.
Shea did not file a petition of candidacy for his 4th District House seat Friday, the last day available for people seeking offices in the 2020 election.
He was rumored to be considering a run for Congress against fellow Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers, but he did not file for that position either before the deadline passed.
His seatmate, fellow Republican Bob McCaslin, did file for reelection Friday. Former Spokane County Treasurer Rob Chase filed for the district’s other seat.
The 4th District is a strongly Republican district that has most of its population in Spokane Valley.
Chase, who had been planning a congressional campaign against McMorris Rodgers, said he had talked with Shea about 10 days ago. Chase said restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 outbreak were making it difficult for him to do in-person campaigning called doorbelling, and was also making it hard to get contributions.
When it became clear Friday that Shea was not seeking reelection, other Republicans scrambled to fill in the gap.
McCaslin filed for the Number 1 position, which was Shea’s because he is the senior representative. Leonard Christian, who lost to McCaslin in a previous race and had filed for the Number 1 position to run against Shea, switched to the Number 2 position. Mike Conrad, a Valley businessman who had filed for the Number 2 seat, switched to the Number 1 seat against McCaslin and Republican Dave Whitehead. Nathan Sybandy filed as a Republican in the primary for the Number 2 seat.
In another late filing, former two-term county Commissioner John Roskelley, a Democrat, filed Friday for the Senate seat held by Republican Mike Padden, who had filed early in the week. Former city Councilor Bob Apple filed as a Republican to run against Rep. Timm Ormsby, a veteran Democrat in central Spokane’s 3rd District and chairman of the House Appropriation Committee.
A staunch conservative Christian and a fiery orator, Shea has ardent and vocal supporters and is a favorite speaker at gun rights rallies and demonstrations against abortion.
He was removed from the House Republican Caucus late last year after an independent investigation raised questions about his connections to anti-government protests.