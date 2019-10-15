ASOTIN — Asotin County’s controlled burning season opens at 9 a.m. today and runs through Dec. 15.
Limited burning of yard debris will be allowed in unincorporated areas of the county and the city of Asotin from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the next two months.
Residents who plan to burn are encouraged to pick up a detailed copy of the restrictions at the Asotin County Building and Planning Department in Asotin or the Asotin County Fire District station in Clarkston, said Fire Marshal Karst Riggers.
In addition, the county’s “burn” line can be checked daily to see if conditions are favorable. That number is (509) 243-2002.
A free yard waste disposal program is offered at Asotin County Regional Landfill for residents who are interested in a clean alternative to burning, Riggers said. More information about the program is available at (509) 758-1965.