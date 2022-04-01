ASOTIN — Controlled open burning begins today in the unincorporated areas of Asotin County and the city of Asotin.
Burning of yard waste is allowed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. if weather conditions are favorable. Residents are encouraged to call the open burning line at (509) 243-2002 before starting any fire.
All burn piles must be small in size and completely doused by 4 p.m., said Fire Marshal Karst Riggers. The spring open burning period ends May 31.
A complete list of restrictions is available at the Courthouse Annex in Asotin or the Asotin County Fire District station on Appleside Boulevard.