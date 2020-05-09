Contact tracing is a powerful and important strategy used to contain and mitigate the spread of infection of reportable diseases, such as COVID-19, local health officials said this week.
Contact tracing has been successfully used to mitigate outbreaks of tuberculosis and measles, said Dr. Anubhav Kanwar, who specializes in infectious diseases, tropical medicine and traveler’s health at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston.
“We are in a perfect situation for doing contact tracing in this valley,” Kanwar said, pointing out the number of cases in Nez Perce and Asotin counties are relatively low, which makes contact tracing that more effective. “The time to act is now; if we get to the point that it is widespread, it will not be that effective.”
This is how Kanwar summed up contract tracing: “You test someone and it is positive, then you interview the person to know who they came in contact with and then you interview those people. Then you test the high-risk contacts and you quarantine or isolate. Negative tests are quarantined for 14 days and those with positive tests, you isolate them.”
Contact tracing has been employed by local and state health departments for decades and is a key strategy in today’s fight to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, said Tara Macke, public information officer with Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
“That’s how South Korea was able to contain this pandemic,” Kanwar said. “They worked very swiftly.”
Idaho’s seven public health districts employ epidemiologists who regularly perform contact tracing. Plans are in the works to train and use other staff members and use others trained in contact tracing to meet the increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, Public Health Nurse Mike Larson said.
“Public health staff work with a patient to help them recall everyone with whom they have had close contact during the time frame while they may have been infectious,” Macke said. “Then they warn those contacts of their potential exposures as rapidly and sensitively as possible.”
Public health staff members give the contacts information, education and support to help them understand the risk and what they should do to separate themselves from others who are not exposed. Contacts are also told to monitor themselves for illness and the possibility that they could spread the infection to others even if they do not feel ill, Macke said.
Public health officials protect the privacy of patients by informing contacts that they may have been exposed to a patient with the infection, Macke said. The identity of the patient is not disclosed.
Investigations can take less than an hour to several days, depending on the patient and their close contacts.
COVID-19 is a reportable disease, so all positive tests are automatically flagged and sent to the local public health district, Larson said.
Public health officials get in touch with the health practitioner to get more information, but they make sure the practitioner has had time to discuss the results with the patient and come up with a plan of care, Larson said.
After that, the public health investigator wants to know if the patient is at home or in the hospital, which determines where they go next in their investigation. If the patient is in the intensive care unit, the investigator will have to modify their approach because they may not be able to talk to the ICU patient.
“The purpose of the contact is to start our investigation on this reportable disease,” Larson said. “Now we try to figure out where the illness started or where they may have come in contact with it.”
The patient is asked if he or she has traveled recently, been around people with similar symptoms, or around a person who has tested positive.
“All can be clues to where the illness might have been contracted,” Larson said. “We also look at whether or not people from the same types of areas would have traveled and been in contact.”
Food is an area of inquiry for food-borne illnesses, but is not a focus in investigations into COVID-19. However, if a person has traveled internationally and consumed exotic foods, then investigators will ask about it, Larson said.
The investigation is dependent on how much people remember and how much they are willing to share.
With COVID-19 investigations, public health officials are looking back at travel 14 days from the onset of symptoms, Larson said.
For contact tracing, which begins after the initial investigation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends public health officials go back 48 hours from the onset of the recognized symptoms of COVID-19, such as headache and fatigue, fever, cough, shortness of breath or a loss of taste or smell.
To determine the infectious period and when a positive case is no longer infectious, public health officials follow three factors, Larson said. The first factor is 10 days after the symptoms start, the second is 72 hours after the last major symptoms occurred that were not controlled by medical intervention, and finally a general improvement in the patient’s respiratory condition, Larson said.
Once the infectious period is determined, the contact tracers identify who that person was in close contact with during that period. Close contact, according to the CDC, is within 6 feet of a person for 10 minutes where the patient was not wearing a cloth mask and the person in close contact was not wearing PPE, such as an N-95 mask, Larson said.
If a person who tested positive for COVID-19 happened to be shopping in a store during their infectious period, public health officials probably won’t contact that store, because normally that person would not meet the CDC definition for close contact with anyone in that store. If there were some situation where close contact may have happened, then public health officials would describe the situation to the public and ask the people involved to contact public health officials, Larson said.
“Did anybody ride in the car with a person during their infectious period? Were the windows up or down? It makes a difference,” Larson said. “We drill down to determine who the close contacts are.”
Once a list of contacts are established, those people are contacted, but the privacy of the patient is maintained, Larson said.
Public health officials keep in touch with the contacts for 14 days. If they develop symptoms, they are referred to their primary care provider, and that provider is informed that the patient has been in contact with a positive case.
In a household of three people with one person who has COVID-19, all three are asked to stay home, Larson said. If that person’s symptoms started on the first of the month, they are considered infectious from two days before that through the 10th of the month, then three days must pass before the 14-day quarantine period begins for the other two people in the household.
If one of those people develops symptoms and tests positive, then the 14-day quarantine period for the other person would not start until another period that factors in two days before the onset of symptoms, 10 days with symptoms and three days without symptoms, Larson said. But the original patient could leave the house after three days of their symptoms going away, Larson added.
