Opposition to a proposed merger between Kroger and Albertsons has taken a new turn after two dozen consumers sued to challenge the $25 billion deal.

The lawsuit, filed Feb. 2 in a California federal court, also seeks to halt a controversial $4 billion dividend by Albertsons to shareholders in the run-up to the merger.

