Construction now underway on St. Joe’s new rehab facility

Construction is underway for a new acute rehabilitation unit at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Traffic is being detoured away from Sixth Street, between Fifth and Fourth avenues.
The hospital also is working to install a new linear accelerator in its Radiation Oncology Center and a positron emission tomography CT scanner is planned for installation within the next month, said Taylor Rudd, chief operating officer for St. Joe’s.
Hospital administrators hope to see patients in their new Acute Rehab Unit by the end of June, Rudd said.
Once complete, the 10-bed ARU will include a gym and private rooms for patients recovering from conditions, including stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, orthopedic injury, neurological conditions, amputation and trauma.
The main goal for the ARU is to cut down on travel time for locals who need rehabilitative therapies, Rudd said. Otherwise, patients might have to drive to Spokane, Coeur d’Alene or Post Falls for similar treatments.
“People have to commit to going to places like this after they have an accident. They’re going to be taking multiple hours away from family,” he said. “To bring those (experts) and those resources to our community to save people from that travel time, is really what our goal is here.”
Patients will receive 24/7 nursing care and rehabilitation support from occupational, physical and speech therapists, a department leader, registered nurses, certified nursing assistants, a referrals manager and rehab technicians.
The hospital is still in the process of hiring positions, Rudd said, and will be staffing to national guidelines, which include a medical director with experience in acute rehabilitation.
Assuming 80% capacity and an average length of stay between 12 to 14 days, the ARU could see around 200 patients per year, Rudd said.
