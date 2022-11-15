TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A group of youth climate activists held an event on the Perrine Bridge on Saturday, calling attention to the plight of salmon on the Snake River.

Holding signs like “Honk if you love salmon,” and “Tribal justice,” members of the Youth Salmon Protectors traveled from the Wood River Valley staged an event on the Perrine Bridge to raise local awareness of the movement to remove four dams on the Lower Snake River in order to keep salmon from going extinct.

