MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Conservationists are concerned a U.S. Air Force proposal to lower the altitude of supersonic flights around an Idaho air base could have negative effects on wildlife.
Wildlife advocates fear dropping the flight floors could affect animals in the area covered by Mountain Home Air Force Base airspace.
Pilots can already fly low and at supersonic speeds in southern Idaho. The Air Force said it also needs to fly lower in portions of Mountain Home airspace in northern Nevada and eastern Oregon.
The Air Force has started work on a low-level and supersonic flight expansion proposal and is in the development phase of the National Environmental Policy Act process. A draft Environmental Impact Statement analyzing potential impacts of low flights and sonic booms is not expected until next winter or spring.