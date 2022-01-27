Agricultural producers and landowners can sign up for the Conservation Reserve Program offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture from Monday through March 11. The grassland CRP sign-up period will run from April 4 to May 13.
The CRP is a key tool in the effort to address climate change and achieve other natural resource benefits.
Producers and landowners enrolled 4.6 million acres into CRP sign-ups in 2021, including 2.5 million acres in the largest grassland CRP in sign-up history. Currently there are 22.1 million acres in the country enrolled and the Farm Services Agency is aiming to reach the 25.5 million acre cap set for fiscal year 2022.
The program was signed into law in 1985 and is one of the largest voluntary private lands conservation programs in the U.S. It was originally intended to control soil erosion and stabilize commodity prices by taking marginal lands out of production but has evolved over the years to provide many conservation and economic benefits.
Landowners and producers interested in CRP may contact their local USDA Service Center to learn more or to apply for the program.