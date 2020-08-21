A conservation organization is suing the Idaho Department of Correction under the Clean Water Act, alleging 160 occasions when the department’s Cottonwood facility polluted area waterways.
The lawsuit was filed in Idaho’s U.S. District Court last week. The IDOC has not yet filed an answer to the complaint filed by Snake River Waterkeeper. The not-for-profit organization, based in Boise, says it seeks to provide fishable, swimmable and drinkable local waterways.
The lawsuit alleges the IDOC facility at Cottonwood, known as the North Idaho Correctional Institution, violated its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit 160 times from Jan. 1, 2018, to March 2020.
The violations include exceeding its effluent limitations in its permit, failures by IDOC to file annual reports, and other monitoring and reporting required by the NPDES permit, the lawsuit said.
“Violations of the (Clean Water Act) affect not only Cottonwood and surrounding areas but also damage the ecological integrity of the entire Clearwater River Basin,” the lawsuit said. “(IDOC’s) violations of the permit negatively affect (Snake River Waterkeeper’s) members’ use of the basin because effluent and unknown discharges into the river and its tributaries negatively impacts aquatic species and contributes to a reasonable fear of pollution.”
The lawsuit claims the IDOC facility at Cottonwood, which houses 414 male inmates who have primarily been sentenced under a retained jurisdiction sentence, has polluted an unnamed creek that drains into Lawyer Creek, the Clearwater River and the Snake River.
“These violations are ongoing, continuous, and presumed likely to continue indefinitely barring changes to bring the (prison) into full compliance with the permitting requirements of the Clean Water Act,” Snake River Waterkeeper said in its notice of intent to sue sent to the IDOC in March and now included as Exhibit A in the lawsuit.
The prison has discharged total suspended solids and biochemical oxygen demand in levels exceeding its NPDES permit, the lawsuit said. BOD and suspended solids are recognized conventional pollutants under the Clean Water Act and the EPA’s Effluent Guidelines.
BOD directly affects the amount of dissolved oxygen in a water body. BOD in higher amounts can rapidly deplete oxygen in streams, which lessens the amount of oxygen available for aquatic creatures. If the level of BOD is too high, aquatic life can be stressed, suffocate and die.
The lawsuit alleges BOD quantity levels exceeding its permit’s allowable monthly and weekly averages between January 2018 and June 2019. The lawsuit alleges BOD quantity exceeded the permit by as much as 493 percent more than its monthly allowance in the NPDES permit.
Concentrations of BOD exceeded the permit allowance by as much as 353 percent in January 2019. The lawsuit also alleges numerous concentrations of BOD exceeding the permit over a two-year period.
Concentrations and quantities of total suspended solids exceeded the permit by as much as 158 and 436 percent respectively, the lawsuit said. The lawsuit also alleges at least 13 violations regarding reporting and monitoring required under the prison’s NPDES permit.
Snake River Waterkeeper’s lawsuit seeks to bring the Cottonwood prison into compliance with the Clean Water Act through an order from the court that could charge the IDOC with civil penalties of up to $55,800 per day, per violation and the cost of bringing the lawsuit.
IDOC declined to comment on the lawsuit.
