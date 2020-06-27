Congressional candidate stops in Moscow, Lewiston

Three weeks after winning the Democratic nomination in Idaho’s 1st Congressional District race, Rudy Soto is finally hitting the campaign trail.
Soto, 34, made a swing through the northern part of the district this week, including stops in Moscow and Lewiston. It was his first real opportunity to meet voters in person since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted social interactions across the state.
“It seems like it might be a short window (for traditional campaign activities),” he said Friday, referring to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases statewide. “But I don’t want to stop. The crowds have been growing, and I’ve been shocked at how many senior citizens have come out. It’s humbling.”
At first blush, northern Idaho might seem like a stronghold for his opponent in the November election, first-term incumbent Rep. Russ Fulcher. However, Soto said it’s been “energizing” to meet people face-to-face.
“They’ve been willing to hear me out,” he said. “The good people of northern Idaho aren’t interested in being painted with a broad brush. They’ve made me feel really welcomed.”
Democratic candidates have only prevailed in the 1st Congressional District three times in the past 50 years, most recently in 2008. If he’s going to notch a fourth victory, Soto said he has to “ramp up” his name ID, so more voters know his story.
“Once they hear about who I am and how I’m a different kind of Democrat because of my background and first-hand experience, I think they’ll be receptive and supportive,” he said. “I have personal experience in a number of policy areas.”
For example, Soto is a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe, as well as the son of a Mexican immigrant who initially crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally. However, he also served in the Army National Guard for nearly a decade, and spent time enforcing immigration laws along that same border.
“So I have a balanced perspective on that issue,” he said.
Similarly, he “bounced around” the juvenile correction system for a time while growing up in Nampa and Portland, but later worked as a military policeman in the National Guard.
“I understand the challenges (law officers) face and why we need to find common ground to improve public safety for everyone,” Soto said.
It was his family’s experience with the American health care system, though, that’s been his primary motivation in running for office.
Soto’s father died of cancer in 2014, after he was laid off from Simplot. He couldn’t afford private health insurance, so he didn’t get a cancer screening in time.
With the coronavirus now sickening and killing more than 120,000 Americans in just the past four months, Soto said, “it only increases the importance of health care as a (national) priority. It ramps up the sense of urgency about addressing the shortcomings of the system.”
He also sees health care in general and the coronavirus response in particular as issues where he and Fulcher have different values.
For example, Fulcher was one of just 40 House Republicans who opposed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which provided funding for coronavirus testing, boosted funding for food stamps and mandated 14-day paid leave for workers affected by the virus.
“That’s the wrong response in the middle of a pandemic,” Soto said. “The contrast (between the two candidates) couldn’t be clearer.”
Similarly, he noted that President Donald Trump continues to try to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which provided expanded Medicaid coverage for millions of Americans — including more than 80,000 Idahoans.
“It’s shocking and appalling,” Soto said.
After becoming the first person in his family to graduate from college, Soto worked for a time as a suicide prevention project assistant and child welfare engagement specialist. He also served as a congressional staffer, and is the former legislative director for the National Indian Gaming Association.
“My focus is on kitchen table issues, rather than the culture wars,” Soto said. “I care about health care access and affordability, about growing the economy from the ground up, about education and providing pathways to the American Dream. I think I can appeal to a lot of moderate Republicans and independent voters who care more about the country than about political parties.”
