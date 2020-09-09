Congressional candidate Soto plans area visits

Congressional candidate Rudy Soto will hold several town hall meetings in north central Idaho in the coming days, as part of his “Every County, Every Community” pre-election tour.
Soto, an Army National Guard veteran and former legislative director for the National Indian Gaming Association, is the Democratic nominee for Idaho’s 1st Congressional District. He’ll face first-term incumbent Rep. Russ Fulcher in the Nov. 3 general election.
Soto plans to visit all 19 counties in the district over the next few weeks. He stopped in Grangeville and McCall on Tuesday. Other town hall meetings in north central Idaho include:
Orofino — 6 p.m. today, Orofino City Park.
Lapwai — 6 p.m. Thursday, Lapwai Park.
Lewiston — 6 p.m. Saturday, Locomotive Park.
Moscow — 6 p.m. Sunday, Ghormley Park.Rudy Soto