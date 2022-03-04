Congress has approved a fix to a technical error in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that preserves rural counties’ payment allocations from the Secure Rural Schools Act.
The measure is now headed to President Joe Biden for his signature following passage in both the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives earlier this week.
“I’m just excited that Congress was able to respond so quickly,” Idaho County Commission Chairman Skip Brandt said Thursday. “I wasn’t holding my breath because Congress is broken in multiple ways. But the House and Senate came together and made it happen.”
Brandt testified in February on behalf of the National Association of Counties
would not have allowed counties to divert some of their funds for Title III county projects, such as wildland fire mitigation and search and rescue efforts.
Idaho, Clearwater and Latah counties, which all receive SRS funds, allocate 85% to Title I for schools and road districts. Counties must elect how they will distribute the funds each year by Sept. 30. But because the SRS bill did not pass Congress until November, the counties were unable to make their intentions known, Brandt said, and so the payments for fiscal year 2021 would have defaulted to the bill’s original formula of 80% for schools and roads, 20% for federal land projects, and nothing for Title III having to do with wildland fire mitigation and search and rescue.
The SRS, enacted in 2000, helps stabilize rural counties where the tax base is limited by the large amount of federal land within their borders. Nearly 85% of Idaho County is national forest or state-owned property.
Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, who authored the fix to the bill, said he wanted to ensure Idaho counties were not short-changed because of an oversight in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“I am glad that my colleagues in the House and Senate recognized the importance of this issue to our rural communities and came together to pass this critical fix,” Simpson said.
Brandt added that the repair to the bill will restore counties’ payments this year.
“It locks us into schools and roads will now get 85% of the total instead of 80% that was the default,” Brandt said. “And then we will have 7% for Title III.” The remaining 8% will be directed to Title II U.S. Forest Service projects.
Idaho County received $6.4 million from SRS in fiscal year 2020. Brandt pointed out that counties use these funds to maintain infrastructure on and off National Forest systems lands, keep teachers in their classrooms, purchase advanced learning technologies, conduct law enforcement patrols and provide search and rescue services for stranded visitors on public lands.
