WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. Congress, who returned to the Capitol after it was stormed by protesters earlier Wednesday, debated confirmation of the Electoral College results late into the evening.
At press time, Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election was not yet confirmed.
An objection to Arizona’s Electoral College votes was raised, and it was voted down in the Senate (93-6) and the House (303-121).
Among local representatives, only Idaho Rep. Russ Fulcher-R voted in favor of the objection. Voting against it were Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson-R and Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo-R and Jim Risch-R, along with Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers-R and Washington Sens. Maria Cantwell-D and Patty Murray-D.
An objection was also raised to Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes. The Senate voted against it 92-7. Crapo, Risch, Cantwell and Murray all voted against it.
At 11:15 p.m. PST, the House was still debating the Pennsylvania objection.