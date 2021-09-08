MOSCOW — A conference aimed at providing Idaho consumers with financial information, resources and tools to reach their financial goals will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Best Western Plus University Inn at Moscow.
The event is sponsored by the Idaho Department of Finance and hosted by the University of Idaho Extension and others. It will feature Idaho-based financial experts across a wide variety of fields.
The conference is free of charge to the public and includes coffee, lunch and door prizes.
Breakout sessions will include a variety of topics, including saving for college, tax tips, housing market conditions, credit scores, retirement preparedness and others.
The Department of Finance will offer free financial educational materials to conference participants. These materials include books and brochures with information about saving and investing, homebuyer resources, cybersecurity and identity theft prevention, credit scoring and more. Department staff will also be available to answer questions and assist consumers.
Registration, required for the event, may be completed online and additional information can be viewed at uidaho.edu/financial-conference.