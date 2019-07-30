Concerns aired over spending

ASOTIN — Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers was in friendly territory Monday, but she still took a scolding for her party’s recent lack of interest in fiscal responsibility.
The eight-term Republican received more than 60 percent of the vote in Asotin County during the 2018 general election. She was at the Asotin Community Center for an hourlong town hall meeting. About 60 people attended the event.
McMorris Rodgers fielded questions on a variety of topics, ranging from the border wall to climate change. The issue that came up most frequently, however, was the growing federal debt and annual budget deficits, and what Congress plans to do about them.
One speaker, for example, noted that Republicans historically have voiced concerns about growing federal spending. Those concerns “seem to have evaporated,” though, once Donald Trump was elected president.
“We don’t see the Republican Party stressing about deficits anymore,” he said.
McMorris Rodgers said there’s “absolutely” a need to rein in deficit spending. However, she also suggested a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution is likely the only thing that could force Congress to curb its profligate ways.
“Both parties have over-spent,” she said. “That’s why we need a balanced budget amendment. We need something that will force Congress to make the hard decisions.”
She noted that she voted against the recent budget deal President Trump negotiated with House Democrats and the Republican-controlled Senate. While the agreement doesn’t actually appropriate any money, it raises authorized spending limits by $320 billion over the next two years — all of which will be tacked on to the $22 trillion national debt.
“It (authorizes) a record increase in spending, and gets rid of the budget caps we put in place in 2011,” she said.
At a policy level, McMorris Rodgers has introduced legislation the past three years to try to curb “unauthorized” spending, which is a term for appropriations that continue after an agency’s or program’s initial authorizing legislation has expired.
“Some people call them ‘zombie programs,’ ” she said. “We have hundreds of them. It’s like they’re on auto-pilot. This is another example of Congress not doing its job.”
McMorris Rodgers’ bill would phase out unauthorized expenditures over time, unless Congress exercised its oversight responsibility and reauthorize the programs.
However, the measure has never even received a committee hearing, in part because the “unauthorized” spending funds things like the Department of State, Federal Bureau of Investigation and National Weather Service.
McMorris Rodgers said another group of lawmakers is looking at legislation that would create an incentive to decrease deficit spending, by tying it to increases in the national debt ceiling.
“We either need a hammer or an incentive (to curb spending),” she said.
Despite her concerns about spending, McMorris Rodgers vigorously pushed back against criticism of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which cut government revenues by reducing individual and corporate income tax rates.
Before the legislation was approved, McMorris Rodgers said, “We had the highest corporate tax rates in the developed world. Companies were moving overseas; now they’re coming back.”
She also credited the bill with invigorating the country’s decadelong economic expansion, which this month became the longest period of positive economic growth in U.S. history.
“We have more jobs than there are people to fill them,” she said. “More people are getting jobs and paying taxes — and getting people off the sidelines is one of the best things we can do. We absolutely need to continue the policies that keep the economy growing.”
Others in the audience, though, questioned whether the increased tax receipts can fully offset the annual budget deficits, which now approach $1 trillion per year.
“There’s no way we can work ourselves out of that, no matter how many jobs we add,” one woman said. “What’s Congress going to do, so our children and grandchildren don’t owe trillions of dollars because of today’s bad decisions?”
Besides getting a handle on federal spending, McMorris Rodgers was encouraged to co-sponsor the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which would impose a fee on fossil fuels and refund the revenue to the American people.
McMorris Rodgers said she’s looked at the legislation and is “intrigued” by it, although she stopped short of endorsing it.
Another speaker, Dan Long of Potlatch, tweaked her for being one of just 13 House Republicans to support a resolution opposing President Trump’s efforts to fund the southern border wall by declaring a national emergency.
“We need to do something,” Long said. “I think supporting the president would have been better.”
McMorris Rodgers said she believes there is a crisis at the border, and she supports building a wall to stem illegal crossings. However, the funding for the wall should be approved by Congress, not appropriated by the president through an executive order.
“I cherish our form of government, where no one person gets to make all the decisions,” she said. “We (Congress) have the constitutional responsibility to exercise the power of the purse. From a constitutional perspective, I couldn’t go along with the president’s actions.”
Although the resolution also passed the Senate, with the support of 12 Republicans, it was subsequently vetoed by the president.
