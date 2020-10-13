Computer system woes are keeping the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge and It’se Ye Ye Casino closed for the time being, according to Nez Perce Tribe spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott.
“The Clearwater River Casino & Lodge and the It’se Ye Ye Casino are currently experiencing a major computer systems disruption, but we continue to work diligently toward resolving the issue,” Scott said.
Both casinos will remain closed until further notice, she said Monday.
The disruption does not affect the Nez Perce Express convenience store, Nimiipuu Health or the Nez Perce Tribe Government Offices.
The closure was first announced Thursday evening at 8:20 on the Clearwater River Casino’s Facebook page.