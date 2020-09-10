The father and stepmother of a 9-year-old Meridian boy who died this month remain in custody and are set to appear in court next week for their suspected roles in the boy’s death.
Emrik Osuna, 9, was declared dead at around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 2, after Meridian police responded to his home the night of Sept. 1. When officers arrived, the child did not have a heartbeat. Police said the boy showed signs of abuse. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.
The child’s stepmother, Monique Osuna, 27, is charged on suspicion of first-degree murder. His father, Erik Osuna, 29, is charged on suspicion of felony injury to child involving great bodily harm and misdemeanor concealment of evidence.
The complaint on Monique Osuna alleges that she knowingly killed Emrik by “kicking him in the legs, buttocks, torso, and back causing severe skin injuries and/or bruising, and/or causing multiple blunt force injuries.”
Three other children who lived in the home, ages 9, 4, and 4 months, were placed in protective custody with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
To report child abuse
To report suspected child abuse in Idaho, Health and Welfare has several ways residents may report abuse or neglect.
l Statewide: (855) 552-KIDS (5437)
l Idaho CareLine: 2-1-1 or (800) 926-2588.