MOSCOW — Police on Thursday announced they are working with Team Idaho Property Management to begin remediation of the King Road residence where four University of Idaho students were killed Nov. 13.
According to a Moscow Police Department news release, remediation includes removing potential biohazards and other harmful substances used to collect evidence.
The residence will remain an active crime scene under police control. There is no timeline for completion, but the property will be returned to the property management company when the investigation is finished.
Team Idaho Property Management also released a statement saying the property is not for rent and has not actively been listed for rent since 2020.
“Any rental listings that may appear on the internet are out-of-date, and we are working to remove any listings that we can,” Team Idaho stated. “Some are historic listings related to prior property managers, and those are outside of our ability to remove.”
The company has not yet determined the future of the property.
Nearly seven weeks since the investigation into the stabbings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen began, no suspects have been identified.
Police continue to search for the white 2011-13 Hyundai Elantra they believe was near the crime scene around the time of the murders.