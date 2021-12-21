This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
SWIMMINGArmstrong cleans up at Reindeer splash
With 83 points, 10-year-old Jack Armstrong of Cougar Aquatics club amassed the highest cumulative score across all divisions in the 2021 Reindeer Splash swim meet last weekend at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center.
Club members from Cougar Aquatics, Vandal Aquatics and the Lewis-Clark Neptunes competed alongside opposition from Spokane and Walla Walla at the meet, which featured a total of 80 events spanning 10 age-and-sex categories. Team scores were not recorded, but individuals accumulated running point totals across events.
Armstrong won seven individual races and swam legs of two victorious relays. Lila Heinzerling of the Neptunes, another 10-year-old, was the top girls’ scorer with 76 points.
At the 15-and-over level, Mya Reed, who won multiple Washington 2A high school state titles for the Pullman Greyhounds this fall, carried the day among girls, while Lewiston sophomore Isaiah Bennett edged out teammate and Idaho 5A state medalist Luke Mastroberardino by a single point for top honors on the boys’ side.
All top-three cumulative scorers and individual event winners from Tribune-area clubs are listed below.
CUMULATIVE LEADERS
BOYS
8-and-under — 1. Holden Heinzerling, L-C Neptunes, 81; 2. Roy Matthew, L-C Neptunes, 35; T3. Pax Allen, Vandal Aquatics, 11; T3. Collin Liu, Cougar Aquatics, 11
9-10 — 1. Jack Armstrong, Cougar Aquatics, 83; 2. Daniel Wang, Cougar Aquatics, 57; 3. Mason Forsmann, Neptunes, 47
11-12 — T2. Kevin Gu, Cougar Aquatics, 36; Rio Brecher, Cougar Aquatics, 36
13-14 — 1. Kam Forsmann, L-C Neptunes, 76
15-and-over — 1. Isaiah Bennett, L-C Neptunes, 56; 2. Luke Mastroberardino, L-C Neptunes, 55
GIRLS
9-10 — 1. Lila Heinzerling, L-C Neptunes, 76; 2. Ari Roy, L-C Neptunes, 69; 3. Piper Engledow, L-C Neptunes, 51
11-12 — 1. Hazel Edge, Cougar Aquatics, 65; 2. Lucy Sandberg, Cougar Aquatics, 59; 3. Ryann Schraufnagel, L-C Neptunes, 45
15-and-over — 1. Mya Reed, Cougar Aquatics, 66; 2. Natalie Graham, L-C Neptunes, 64; 3. Grace Qualman, L-C Neptunes, 58
EVENT WINNERS
BOYS
8-and-under 25 freestyle — H. Heinzerling, Neptunes, 18.05
8-and-under 25 breaststroke — H. Heinzerling, Neptunes, 31.64
8-and-under 25 backstroke — H. Heinzerling, Neptunes, 21.63
8-and-under 25 fly — H. Heinzerling, Neptunes, 21.32
8-and-under 50 back — H. Heinzerling, Neptunes, 45.82
8-and-under 50 free — H. Heinzerling, Neptunes, 40.58
8-and-under 50 breast — H. Heinzerling, Neptunes, 1:09.53
8-and-under 100 IM — H. Heinzerling, Neptunes, 1:42.90
8-and-under 100 free — H. Heinzerling, Neptunes, 1:25.97
9-10 50 free — Armstrong, Cougar Aquatics, 30.48
9-10 50 breast — Beckett Sept, Vandal Aquatics, 42.45
9-10 50 back — Armstrong, Cougar Aquatics, 38.23
9-10 50 fly — M. Forsmann, 38.97
9-10 100 fly — Armstrong, Cougar Aquatics, 1:25.45
9-10 100 back — Armstrong, Cougar Aquatics, 1:22.19
9-10 100 free — Armstrong, Cougar Aquatics, 1:08.90
9-20 100 breast — Wang, Cougar Aquatics, 1:39.50
9-10 200 free — Armstrong, Cougar Aquatics, 2:33.77
10-and-under 200 IM — Armstrong, Cougar Aquatics, 2:53.41
10-and-under 200 medley relay — Neptunes (H. Heinzerling, Kamden Antonich, Forsmann, Reece Leonard), 3:06.40
10-and-under 200 free relay — Neptunes (M. Forsmann, H. Heinzerling, Antonich, Matthew Roy), 2:54.22
11-12 50 free — Gu, Cougar Aquatics, 32.58
11-12 50 breast — Gabe Allen, Vandal Aquatics, 44.93
11-12 50 back — Brecher, Cougar Aquatics, 39.07
11-12 50 fly — Brecher, cougar Aquatics, 50.26
11-12 100 back — Kevin Chi, Cougar Aquatics, 1:25.40
11-12 100 fly — Gu, Cougar Aquatics, 1:40.46
11-12 100 free — Brecher, Cougar Aquatics, 1:18.00
11-12 200 IM — Charlie Bernards, Vandal Aquatics, 2:57.47
11-12 200 free — Rio Brecher, Cougar Aquatics, 2:48.69
12-and-under 200 medley relay — Cougar Aquatics (Kevin Chi, Gu, Wang, Armstrong) 2:48.70
12-and-under 200 free relay — Cougar Aquatics (Armstrong, Jason Zhang, Wang, Brecher), 2:06.49
13-14 50 free — K. Forsmann, Neptunes, 24.59
13-14 100 breast — K. Forsmann, 1:11.39
13-14 100 back — Luke Gao, Cougar Aquatics, 1:00.50
13-14 100 fly — K. Forsmann, Neptunes, 1:00.20
13-14 200 fly — Noah Crossler, Vandal Aquatics, 2:17.05
13-14 200 back — Gao, Cougar Aquatics, 2:10.97
13-14 200 breast — K. Forsmann, Neptunes, 2:37.09
13-and-over 200 medley — Neptunes (Mastroberardino, Bennett, K. Forsmann, Ben Graham), 1:57.64
13-and-over 200 free relay — Neptunes (Mastroberardino, K. Forsmann, Bennett, Antonich), 1:42.30
15-and-over 200 IM — Mastroberardino, 2:20.45
15-and-over 50 free — Mastroberardino, Neptunes, 22.99
15-and-over 100 breast — Bennett, Neptunes, 1:16.57
15-and-over 100 back — Mastroberardino, Neptunes, 58.99
15-and-over 100 free — Mastroberardino, Neptunes, 52.20
15-and-over 200 back — Baird, Vandal Aquatics, 2:09.89
15-and-over 1650 free — Bennett, Neptunes, 22:41.72
GIRLS
9-10 50 freestyle — A. Roy, Neptunes, 34.82
9-10 50 breaststroke — Engledow, Neptunes, 43.94
9-10 50 backstroke — L. Heinzerling, Neptunes, 41.88
9-10 50 fly — A. Roy, Neptunes, 43.89
9-10 100 fly — L. Heinzerling, Neptunes, 1:37.27
9-10 100 backstroke — L. Heinzerling, Neptunes, 1:32.17
9-10 100 free — A. Roy, Neptunes, 1:17.32
9-10 100 breast — Engledow, Neptunes, 1:39.60
9-10 200 free — A. Roy, Neptunes, 2:49.06
10-and-under 200 IM — L. Heinzerling, Neptunes, 3:17.64
10-and-under 200 free relay — Neptunes (L. Heinzerling, Engledow, Molly Angala, A. Roy), 2:34.84
11-12 50 breast — Quist, Vandal Aquatics, 39.25
11-12 50 fly — Edge, Cougar Aquatics, 34.10
11-12 100 fly — Edge, Cougar Aquatics, 1:17.47
11-12 100 back — Claire Bernards, Vandal Aquatics, 1:13.39
11-12 100 free — Ryann Schraufnagel, Neptunes, 2:18.63
11-12 100 breast — Edge, Cougar Aquatics, 1:23.65
11-12 200 IM — Claire Bernards, Vandal Aquatics, 2:37.47
15-and-over 200 IM — Clara Anderson, Cougar Aquatics, 2:17.65
10-and-under 200 medley relay — Neptunes (Roy, Engledow, L. Heinzerling, Cora Johnson), 3:04.51
12-and-under 200 medley relay — Vandal Aquatics (Mabel Vaughn, Addy Quist, Bernards, McKenna Sept), 2:25.05
12-and-under 200 free relay — Cougar Aquatics (Katherine Bai, Hailey Reed, Raya Ritter, Edge), 2:10.83
13-14 200 fly — Nelia Peng, Cougar Aquatics, 2:28.24
13-14 1650 free — Peng, Cougar Aquatics, 20:51.54
13-and-over 200 medley relay — Cougar Aquatics (Bree Myers, Codi Thomas, Anderson, Reed) 2:00.60
13-and-over 200 free relay — Neptunes (Grace Qualman, Makayla Dougherty, Ellie Hoover, Maggie Carr), 1:52.40
15-and-over 50 free — Reed, Cougar Aquatics, 25.70
15-and-over 100 breast — Reed, Cougar Aquatics, 1:14.62
15-and-over 100 back — Graham, Neptunes, 1:04.25
15-and-over 100 free — Qualman, Neptunes, 58.16
15-and-over 100 fly — Qualman, Neptunes, 1:04.81
15-and-over 200 fly — Anderson, Cougar Aquatics, 2:13.31
15-and-over 200 back — Graham, Neptunes, 2:17.97
15-and-over 200 free — Reed, Cougar Aquatics, 2:07.43
15-and-over 200 breast — Reed, Cougar Aquatics, 2:43.29
15-and-over 400 IM — Reed, Cougar Aquatics, 5:04.96
15-and-over 1650 free — Anderson, Cougar Aquatics, 18:53.93