Community cleanup

August Frank/TribuneGeorge Forsmann, 18, a Lewiston High School senior, puts some trash in a bag while picking up litter around the Mtn Dew Skatepark during a day of community service Tuesday. Around 20 groups of students from the school spread out across Lewiston and the parks to clean up trash to give back to the community.

 August Frank/Tribune

