Community cleanup

George Forsmann, 18, a Lewiston High School senior, puts some trash in a bag while picking up litter around the Mtn Dew Skatepark during a day of community service Tuesday. Around 20 groups of students from the school spread out across Lewiston and the parks to clean up trash to give back to the community.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region